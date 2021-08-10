Nemesis Multimedia Boasts ‘Stunning Global Sales’ for Unchained Starring Franky Monet

– A press release from ArtStyle Pictures and Nemesis Multimedia boasted strong sales for the new action feature, Unchained, starring WWE NXT Superstar Franky Monet (aka Taya Valkyrie), in a new press release from earlier today. The film is now available to purchase on Amazon.com. You can see the details below:

Hit Feature Film Unchained Continues Stunning Global Sales

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 — Unchained, produced by ArtStyle Pictures and Nemesis Multimedia, is continuing to breaking sales and streaming records across the world. The action-packed feature film has been enthralling audiences and even selling out at various stores including retail giants Best Buy and Walmart.

Ever since the film’s hugely successful opening weekend, the numbers have continued to rise steadily. More and more people are discovering this independent hit that has been described by critics as ‘engaging’, ‘imaginative’, and an ‘intense action thriller’.

One of the most amazing parts of the film is that a single man managed to do most of it by himself. Director Raphaello also handled the stunning cinematography, editing, coloring and helmed the post-production on his own. All of which was done at a high Hollywood standard that would normally take a legion of people to come close.

However, the modest filmmaker downplayed the notion this was a solo accomplishment.

“Although I thank you for your kind words, this really was a group achievement. I could not have done any of this without the constant backing of my producer circle Tatiana Rusakova, Ilia Constantine, and John Bryan. This is our victory.”

Unchained stars Mair Mulroney (Dhar Mann), WWE NXT superstar Franky Monet (as Taya Valkyrie), 3 time Hall of Fame wrestler Rock Riddle and Academy Nominated actor Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Best of the Best, The Expendables).

A mesmerizing standout performance was given by Larry L. Andrews as the monstrous Warden Georgia. Critics described his depiction as ‘pulls no punches’ and ‘really engaging’. When asked about how he molded his fearsome depiction of the Warden, Mr. Andrews said, “I figured Georgia just needed a hug.”

The stunning film also has a multi-talented support cast including Maricris Lapaix, Roni Weissman, Svetlana Constantine, Kasarlina Wang, Stan Divranos, Tyler Bowe, April Clark, and Micke Spreitz.

The stellar film score was created by Alexander Kotziamanis. The Unchained EP – The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is available exclusively from Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/gb/album/unchained-ep-original-motion-picture-soundtrack/1574825314

You can watch Unchained on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3humK99