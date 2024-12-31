wrestling / News

Netflix Lists New Archival WWE Raw Vault Section

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WWE recently trademarked the phrase “Raw Vault,” and Netflix has now added that section to the platform ahead of WWE Raw’s upcoming debut next week. Netflix lists the Raw Vault as “WWE’s groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.”

