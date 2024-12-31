wrestling / News
Netflix Lists New Archival WWE Raw Vault Section
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE recently trademarked the phrase “Raw Vault,” and Netflix has now added that section to the platform ahead of WWE Raw’s upcoming debut next week. Netflix lists the Raw Vault as “WWE’s groundbreaking in-ring series highlights over three decades of unforgettable matches, moments and Superstar-studded episodes.”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses How Long He Wants To Keep Wrestling Full-Time
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Denies That His 2013 Talks To Buy TNA Fell Apart Because Of Dixie Carter