New Netflix Series WWE: Unreal Announced At WrestleMania 41
April 20, 2025
WWE is bringing a new reality series to Netflix in WWE: Unreal as announced at WrestleMania 41. The commentary team announced at Sunday’s show that the series is set to arrive this summer.
The series was noted as taking fans “inside the writer’s room.” No further details have been revealed.
🚨 Michael Cole just announced a new WWE Netflix series called "WWE: Unreal"
THIS IS GONNA BE INTERESTING TO WATCH 🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/La1RQeBwip
— TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) April 21, 2025
