New Netflix Series WWE: Unreal Announced At WrestleMania 41

April 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE: Unreal Image Credit: WWE

WWE is bringing a new reality series to Netflix in WWE: Unreal as announced at WrestleMania 41. The commentary team announced at Sunday’s show that the series is set to arrive this summer.

The series was noted as taking fans “inside the writer’s room.” No further details have been revealed.

