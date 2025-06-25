wrestling / News
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Added to NJPW Soul
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title match for NJPW Soul on July 4. Ren Narita, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi will defend against YOH, Toru Yano and Master Wato. The event takes place at the Tokyo Budokan. Here’s the updated lineup:
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* G1 Climax Block A Play-In Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Ryohei Oiwa
* G1 Climax Block B Play-In Match: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag team Championship: Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi (c) vs. YOH, Toru Yano and Master Wato
