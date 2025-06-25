NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Added to NJPW Soul

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title match for NJPW Soul on July 4. Ren Narita, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi will defend against YOH, Toru Yano and Master Wato. The event takes place at the Tokyo Budokan. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Gabe Kidd (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* G1 Climax Block A Play-In Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Ryohei Oiwa

* G1 Climax Block B Play-In Match: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag team Championship: Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi (c) vs. YOH, Toru Yano and Master Wato