New Age Outlaws Reunite At For Love of Wrestling Event in UK (Clips)
The New Age Outlaws had a reunion at Sunday night’s For the Love of Wrestling show in Liverpool. Road Dogg and Billy Gun got back together at the show, as you can see in the clips and pic below.
The two did their signature introduction and then did a Q&A session. The event also featured the likes of Sting, MJF, Adam Scherrr, Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Jim Ross and more.
The New Age Outlaws have been a lot of fun 🐶 💋#NewAgeOutlaws #DX #BillyGunn #RoadDogg #WWE #WWEHOF #WWF #ImpactWrestling #wrestling #ComicCon #Liverpool #FTLOW #ftlowrestling #ForTheLoveofWrestling pic.twitter.com/muNCaRjkWd
— For the Love of Wrestling (@ftlowrestling) April 24, 2022
Great Q&A w/the New Age Outlaws at @ftlowrestling
Billy on Rockabilly: "You've got to go through a lot of shit"
Billy on their pairing 25yrs ago: "We were so different but for some reason when we were put together there was something"
"There was a chemistry" – @BrianRDJames https://t.co/koYiVRTm9B pic.twitter.com/BEFKldfxh2
— On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) April 24, 2022
Well that was a belter!
Amazing Q&A with The New Age Outlaws! 🔥 @BrianRDJames @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/TuKknyvgyZ
— Kyle 🐑 (@KyleWattUK) April 24, 2022
