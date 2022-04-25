New Age Outlaws Reunite At For Love of Wrestling Event in UK (Clips)

The New Age Outlaws had a reunion at Sunday night’s For the Love of Wrestling show in Liverpool. Road Dogg and Billy Gun got back together at the show, as you can see in the clips and pic below.

The two did their signature introduction and then did a Q&A session. The event also featured the likes of Sting, MJF, Adam Scherrr, Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Jim Ross and more.