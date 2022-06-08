New Biography Bonus Clip for Roddy Piper Documentary Showcases Legend With His Family

– The WWE on A&E Twitter account released a bonus clip from the previously released Biography documentary on late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper. The new clip shows footage of Piper with his family, and his kids speaking about how others often misunderstood the character their dad played on TV and the genuine family man he was at home.

Piper tragically passed away in July 2015 at age 61. You can view that footage below. A new season of Biography: WWE Legends debuts on A&E on July 10.