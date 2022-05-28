New Black Wrestling Documentary Wrestling With Whiteness Now Available

Jaychele Nicole has released a documentary called ‘Wrestling with Whiteness: A Documentary On Being Black In The Professional Wrestling Business. It is currently streaming on Youtube. It features appearances from Ricky Starks, Tasha Steelz, Shane Taylor, Big Swole, and more.

Providence, Rhode Island ー May 28, 2022. For Immediate Release

The premiere of Jaychele Nicole of Inclusive Creations’ first documentary film “Wrestling With Whiteness” will premiere on YouTube on 28 May 2022.

“Detailed, extensive and moving, ‘Wrestling With Whiteness’ is both grounded in reality and rooted in optimism.” – Joe Hulbert of Late Night Grin

“Wrestling With Whiteness” focuses on sharing the stories of Black folx and their experience in the wrestling community. Using a combination of interviews with Black wrestlers and Black content creators, Wrestling With Whiteness uncovers the unique experiences of Black people in the industry and the rise of representation for performers and fans around the world.

The film features the stories of the following professional wrestlers and content creators: Ricky Starks, Alex Kane, Big Swole, Caprice Coleman, Darius Lockhart, JDX, Shane Taylor, Suge D, Eli Isom, Kaun, Moses, Rev. Ron Hunt, Tasha Steelz, Willow Nightingale, Trey Shaw, Scotland, Public Enemies Podcast, Sat E. Niangi, Victor Taylor Perry, MuscleManMalcolm, and Will Washington. The following shared experiences are highlighted in the film: Brotherhood/Sisterhood, Transformation of Role Models, Accurate & Authentic Character Representation, Ways To Change The Community, and Advice To Future Stars.

“Everyone’s journey is different and unique. ‘Wrestling With Whiteness’ is something wrestling fans of any color should take the time to watch because it gives an important platform for athletes to discuss representation and its importance to the industry.” – “Doc” Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report

“Wrestling With Whiteness” will be streaming on May 28, 2022 via the ‘Jaychele Nicole’ YouTube Channel. To watch the film in full, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=HB24uTxiCJ8 or bit.ly/wrestlingwithwhiteness.

