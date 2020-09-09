New Champion Crowned On This Week’s NXT (Pics, Video)

We have a new NXT Champion following the opening match of this week’s episode. On tonight’s episode, Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to capture the championship. The match was set up after both Balor and Cole had two falls in last week’s Fatal Four-Way Iron Man match. You can see pics and video from the bout below.

Balor is now a two-time NXT Champion, having last held the title for 292 days in 2015 and 2016. The championship was vacated after Killer Kross won it at NXT Takeover XXX due to an injury he suffered during the match against Keith Lee.