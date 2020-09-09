wrestling / News
New Champion Crowned On This Week’s NXT (Pics, Video)
We have a new NXT Champion following the opening match of this week’s episode. On tonight’s episode, Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to capture the championship. The match was set up after both Balor and Cole had two falls in last week’s Fatal Four-Way Iron Man match. You can see pics and video from the bout below.
Balor is now a two-time NXT Champion, having last held the title for 292 days in 2015 and 2016. The championship was vacated after Killer Kross won it at NXT Takeover XXX due to an injury he suffered during the match against Keith Lee.
Who will become a 2x #NXTChampion TONIGHT on #NXTTuesday II? #WWENXT @FinnBalor @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/6XMO1k8OVd
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020
Eyes on the prize. ❌ #WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/R47FPTtDHq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2020
Boom.gif#WWENXT #NXTSuperTuesday @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/voVEcRS1tr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2020
Hey, bay-bay! @AdamColePro always has something up his sleeve. #WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/h7jEiusgmc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 9, 2020
These two men are in PAIN, but one must pull through to become #NXTChampion RIGHT NOW on @USA_Network! #WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesday @FinnBalor @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/KjrJ9Sa2Xg
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020
Target acquired. Target fires back. 🎯 #WWENXT #NXTTitle @AdamColePro @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/fgTCngn33K
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2020
It’s a SUPER showdown between 2️⃣ SUPER competitors as @FinnBalor and @AdamColePro go to war for the #NXTTitle!
Who will be crowned champion? #NXTSuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/6ZSn9L7i9F
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020
You see this Coup de Grace? @AdamColePro KICKED OUT of it! Absolutely SHOCKING. 🤯#WWENXT #NXTTitle #NXTSuperTuesdayII @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/nPvuwTYIlV
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020
The Prin❌e of #WWENXT is now KING!@FinnBalor defeats @AdamColePro to win the #NXTTitle at #NXTSuperTuesdayII! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0PxEQcCJPe
— WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020
It's his Kingdom. #WWENXT #AndNew #NXTSuperTuesdayII #NXTTitle @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/BfL3F37oMP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 9, 2020
