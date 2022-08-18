wrestling / News
New Japan Announces Rumble on 44th Street PPV in New York with STARDOM
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan have announced a return to New York on Friday October 28, 2022, for Rumble on 44th Street.
The event, taking place at the Palladium in Times Square will feature names from New Japan and STARDOM, and will be streamed as a pay-per-view on FITE and on NJPW World.
Tickets go on sale August 25.
October 28#NJPW returns to New York City for Rumble on 44th Street!
and #STARDOM joins an NJPW of America event for the first time!
TICKETS ON SALE 8/25 PRE-SALE 8/22https://t.co/zL9CJN7rCw@wwr_stardom #njrumble pic.twitter.com/zQJOVa4dEm
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 18, 2022
