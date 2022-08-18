wrestling / News

New Japan Announces Rumble on 44th Street PPV in New York with STARDOM

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Ian Hamilton
New Japan Rumble on 44th Street Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan have announced a return to New York on Friday October 28, 2022, for Rumble on 44th Street.

The event, taking place at the Palladium in Times Square will feature names from New Japan and STARDOM, and will be streamed as a pay-per-view on FITE and on NJPW World.

Tickets go on sale August 25.

