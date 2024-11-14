New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new match for this weekend’s episode of Collision. It was announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that Mina Shirakawa will take on Harley Cameron on this weekend’s show. The match was set up in a segment where Shirakawa was giving a backstage interview and Cameron stepped in to issue the challenge.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:

* AEW Full Gear Contender Series Match: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

* Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia