wrestling / News
New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a new match for this weekend’s episode of Collision. It was announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that Mina Shirakawa will take on Harley Cameron on this weekend’s show. The match was set up in a segment where Shirakawa was giving a backstage interview and Cameron stepped in to issue the challenge.
The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on TNT, is:
* AEW Full Gear Contender Series Match: La Faccion Ingobernable vs. The Acclaimed
* AEW Women’s World Championship No DQ Match: Mariah May vs. Anna Jay
* Harley Cameron vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Johnny TV vs. Daniel Garcia
Mina Shirakawa is back in #AEW!
But, can she survive the WRATH of Harley Cameron this Saturday night on #AEWCollision?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @MinaShirakawa | @harleycameron_ pic.twitter.com/OtGv3lo7lC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Status Update on Injured AEW Wrestlers, Skye Blue, & Willow Nightingale
- Booker T Explains Why The the WWE US Women’s Championship Is Needed
- Baron Corbin Reacts To Kurt Angle’s Comments About His Release, Wishes He Could Have Done More
- Kevin Nash Thinks 1992 WCW Was More of a Threat To WWE Than AEW