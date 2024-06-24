New Match Announced For WWE NXT

WWE confirmed a new match for this week’s episode of NXT.

Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey is slated to happen, marking the fourth time the two have been in the ring together dating back. Here is the updated card:

Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears

Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defends against Nathan Frazer

Tag Team Turmoil match with the winners earning an NXT Tag Team title shot at Heatwave: Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Chase U vs. New Catch Republic vs. Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace

Damon Kemp vs. Tavion Heights

Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey