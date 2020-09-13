wrestling / News
Various News: New Match Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Walmart Dudes Coming to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
– Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F has announced a new show for their October 9th show. Jimmy Lloyd announced on Twitter that he will face Benjamin Carter at the show, which goes down during The Collective:
I’ve been waiting since April for this…
Friday 10/9- 12pm
Tickets: https://t.co/muLlFchxRC
Live on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/7YFOn9sxFJ
— Jimmy LLoyd (@TheJimmyLLoyd) September 13, 2020
– Joey Janela announced that The Walmart Dudes, Lord Adrean and Tahir2x, will compete at his Spring Break 4 show, also during The Collective, that takes place on October 10th:
You think I wasn’t gonna book these dudes still? During the quarantine these guys upped their games and have not only wrestled in Walmart but everywhere in the their city… Now let’s see what you got, just don’t die our insurance policy isn’t that great…. @l0rdadrean @tahir2x pic.twitter.com/MY2RMP6BEp
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 13, 2020
