Various News: New Match Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Walmart Dudes Coming to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

September 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jimmy Lloyd's D-Generation F

– Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F has announced a new show for their October 9th show. Jimmy Lloyd announced on Twitter that he will face Benjamin Carter at the show, which goes down during The Collective:

– Joey Janela announced that The Walmart Dudes, Lord Adrean and Tahir2x, will compete at his Spring Break 4 show, also during The Collective, that takes place on October 10th:

