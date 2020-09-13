Various News: New Match Set For Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F, Walmart Dudes Coming to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

– Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F has announced a new show for their October 9th show. Jimmy Lloyd announced on Twitter that he will face Benjamin Carter at the show, which goes down during The Collective:

I’ve been waiting since April for this… Friday 10/9- 12pm Tickets: https://t.co/muLlFchxRC Live on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/7YFOn9sxFJ — Jimmy LLoyd (@TheJimmyLLoyd) September 13, 2020

– Joey Janela announced that The Walmart Dudes, Lord Adrean and Tahir2x, will compete at his Spring Break 4 show, also during The Collective, that takes place on October 10th: