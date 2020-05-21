New Musical Loosely Based On Ivan Koloff On The Way

Ton-Up Inc has announced the musical ‘Rockquiem for A Wrestler’, which will stream live on June 27 and is loosely based on Ivan Koloff. Here’s the press release:

NEW YORK – May 21, 2020 – PRLog — Rockquiem for a Wrestler, the exciting new musical inspired by Wrestling Champion Ivan Koloff, has rescheduled its second elevated reading for June 27, 2020. The live performance will stream at 2:00 pm from the Triad Theater’s profile on Twitch.tv. Written by Actor/Writer/Director, Philip Paul Kelly (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical), the Rock Musical features the music of Eddie Star and composer Paul Castrataro. Music direction is under the guidance of Benjamin Samuelson (My Beloved! (The Ted Bundy Story), Call Me From The Grave: The Robert Johnson Story, The Oldenburg Suite).

The musical enjoyed an initial successful reading of the first act at The Triad Theater in March of 2019. During the past year, Mr. Kelly has developed the musical into two acts with the assistance of Historical Consultant, and retired Pro-Wrestler, Sonny “The Maneagle” Cain, who was trained by Ivan Koloff, and was his long-time friend.

A casting announcement including musicians will be forthcoming. To watch the elevated reading, June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm, please bookmark the link below,

https://www.twitch.tv/triadtheater

About Rockquiem For A Wrestler

Rockquiem For A Wrestler is a dramatic parody inspired by the legendary wrestler IVAN KOLOFF. written by Actor, Writer and Director Philip Paul Kelly (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical), and features the music of Eddie Star and Paul

Castrataro.

About Ton-Up, Inc.

Ton-Up is an independent creative company that draws its inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in Britain during the 1950s. Doing the “Ton” meant that you were going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We are doing the “Ton” in our work and the creativity that we bring to our projects.