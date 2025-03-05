New North American Champion Crowned On WWE NXT

We have a new NXT North American Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Shawn Spears defeated Tony D’Angelo in the main event of Tuesday’s show to capture the title.

Spears targeted D’Angelo’s back for much of the match and later, when chaos broke out between Spears and D’Angelo’s family, D’Angelo was knocked from the apron and landed back-first on a folded chair outside the ring. Spears hit the C4 for a nearfall and when D’Angelo went for a spinebuster, his back gave out and Spears got the pinfall win.

This marks Spears’ first title in WWE and ends D’Angelo’s reign at 147 days. He won the title from Oba Femi at on the October 8th, 2024 episode of NXT.