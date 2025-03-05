wrestling / News
New North American Champion Crowned On WWE NXT
We have a new NXT North American Champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Shawn Spears defeated Tony D’Angelo in the main event of Tuesday’s show to capture the title.
Spears targeted D’Angelo’s back for much of the match and later, when chaos broke out between Spears and D’Angelo’s family, D’Angelo was knocked from the apron and landed back-first on a folded chair outside the ring. Spears hit the C4 for a nearfall and when D’Angelo went for a spinebuster, his back gave out and Spears got the pinfall win.
This marks Spears’ first title in WWE and ends D’Angelo’s reign at 147 days. He won the title from Oba Femi at on the October 8th, 2024 episode of NXT.
.@ShawnSpears said he'd do it, and he did it.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6Xmvftrr81
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Hating Wrestlers Using Agents In Negotiations
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber