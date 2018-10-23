New Report on John Cena Allegedly Not Working WWE Crown Jewel PPV

Prior to last night’s WWE Raw, rumors started that John Cena and Daniel Bryan were refusing to work the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

Dave Meltzer reported on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc) that he hasn’t heard anything about Bryan, but that at on point, the WWE creative team was told on Monday that Cena wouldn’t be taking part in the tournament and needed to be replaced. He was then advertised for the event during Raw. Meltzer also noted that the Saudi Arabia event is in jeopardy, and said that as things stand, it is a lot less likely to happen than it was last week.