– New South Wrestling held two events yesterday (Oct. 15) at the Mort Glosser Amphitheater iN Gadsden, Alabama. The events will stream later on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful and Carmen Carmichael:

New South Action Clash:

* BDSM (Big Dave & Positive Lee) beat Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)

* Rolando Perez beat Vinny Pacifico

* Jimmy Wang Yang & Jazzy Yang beat Kylie Alexxa & Dillon McQueen (w/ Kenzie Paige)

* Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) beat Ken Dang

New South RassleVania:

* Belmont Scramble Match: Marcus Dylan beat Trever Aeon, Tyler Franks, Brennan Cole, Zac Johnson, Rita Raccoon, Christian Archer, I Am Sam, and Kent Havoc.

* Donnie Primetime’s Retirement Match: Donnie Primetime beat Cabana Man Dan.

* Afterwards, Donnie thanked the fans and New South. He also called his longtime sidekick Nasty Leroy, but then attacked him and said he’s broken his losing streak and not retiring after all.

* The Iron Council (Walker Hayes & Rodney Rockchild) (w/ Comrade Groza) beat Chris Crunk & Brayden Toon.

* Hunter Drake beat Alan Angels.

* New South Championship: Kenzie Paige (w/ Kylie Alexxa) (c) beat Brandon Williams to retain the title.