wrestling / News
New South Action Clash & RassleVania Results 10.15.22: Jimmy Wang Yang & Alan Angels in Action
– New South Wrestling held two events yesterday (Oct. 15) at the Mort Glosser Amphitheater iN Gadsden, Alabama. The events will stream later on IWTV. Below are some results, per Fightful and Carmen Carmichael:
New South Action Clash:
* BDSM (Big Dave & Positive Lee) beat Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)
* Rolando Perez beat Vinny Pacifico
* Jimmy Wang Yang & Jazzy Yang beat Kylie Alexxa & Dillon McQueen (w/ Kenzie Paige)
* Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) beat Ken Dang
New South RassleVania:
* Belmont Scramble Match: Marcus Dylan beat Trever Aeon, Tyler Franks, Brennan Cole, Zac Johnson, Rita Raccoon, Christian Archer, I Am Sam, and Kent Havoc.
* Donnie Primetime’s Retirement Match: Donnie Primetime beat Cabana Man Dan.
* Afterwards, Donnie thanked the fans and New South. He also called his longtime sidekick Nasty Leroy, but then attacked him and said he’s broken his losing streak and not retiring after all.
* The Iron Council (Walker Hayes & Rodney Rockchild) (w/ Comrade Groza) beat Chris Crunk & Brayden Toon.
* Hunter Drake beat Alan Angels.
* New South Championship: Kenzie Paige (w/ Kylie Alexxa) (c) beat Brandon Williams to retain the title.
More Trending Stories
- Updated List Of TV Shows Roman Reigns Is Advertised For Leading Up To Crown Jewel and Survivor Series
- Angelo Dawkins Getting Positive Reviews Backstage For Recent Matches
- MJF On If He Ever Thinks About Wrestling at WrestleMania, His Relationship with Paul Heyman
- Update On Investigation Into AEW All Out Brawl and Those Suspended