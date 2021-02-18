New Website Pops Up for Azteca Underground Following MLW Filthy Island, Hints at Dario Cueto

– During last night’s Filthy Island episode of MLW Fusion, Azteca Underground had a presence on the show. An ad was also shown for Azteca’s website, which promises “unique opportunities.”

Clickin on “The Proprietor” section of the website leads to an image of a newspaper clipping on the death of “El Jefe,” showing Dario Cueto of Lucha Underground. The newspaper clipping recounts how Dario Cueto was found dead in his home on October 17. This is the same obituary Lucha Underground released on Cueto back in 2017.

Currently, Salina de la Renta appears to be in charge of Azteca Underground. MLW tag team champs Los Parks are in their employ.