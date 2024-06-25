wrestling / News
New World Tag Team Champions Crowned On WWE Raw
We have new World Tag Team Champions following this week’s WWE Raw thanks to an assist from Liv Morgan. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The Awesome Truth to capture the titles in the main event of tonight’s show to win the titles. The finish came when Morgan came down to the ring and went to hug R-Truth on the apron, then hung him on the ropes which allowed Balor to hit a charging dropkick and then a Coup de Grace for the win.
The win marks Balor’s third run with the titles and McDonagh’s first. The Awesome Truth’s reign ends at 79 days, having won the titles from Bálor and Damian Priest in the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match at WrestleMania 40 night one.
WE HAVE NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WzLeVR9kSu
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024
michael cole asking the real questions here… pic.twitter.com/QEULmFwSgI
— WWE (@WWE) June 25, 2024
