WWE News: New WWE ID Match Released, Story of John Cena vs. Kane at Royal Rumble 2012

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID Logo, Rob Van Dam, Triple H Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released a new WWE ID match online. The WWE ID Twitter account posted the Timothy Thatcher vs. GAL match from Rocky Mountain Pro, as you can see below:

– The WWE Vault YouTube account shared a video looking at the story of John Cena vs. Kane at the 2012 Royal Rumble:

John Cena, Kane, WWE ID, WWE Royal Rumble

