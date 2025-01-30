wrestling / News
WWE News: New WWE ID Match Released, Story of John Cena vs. Kane at Royal Rumble 2012
January 29, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new WWE ID match online. The WWE ID Twitter account posted the Timothy Thatcher vs. GAL match from Rocky Mountain Pro, as you can see below:
Watch Timothy Thatcher vs. @justgal_ in a WWE ID Official Match from @RMPWrestling
Will Thatcher's lessons continue? Can Gal hand Thatcher his first loss?#WWEID pic.twitter.com/QGdtzGj3nW
— WWE ID (@WWEID) January 29, 2025
– The WWE Vault YouTube account shared a video looking at the story of John Cena vs. Kane at the 2012 Royal Rumble: