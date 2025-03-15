wrestling / News

New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned On Smackdown

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Street Profits WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

We have new WWE Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. The Street Profits defeated #DIY in the main event of Friday’s episode to capture the titles. Angelo Dawkins ducked a Meet In the Middle which led to Johnny Gargano superkicking Tommaso Ciampa, and Gargano got hit with a spinebuster from Dawkins followed by a frog splash by Montez Ford for the win.

This marks the second reign by the Street Profits and ends #DIY’s second reign at 98 days. They won the titles by defeating the Motor City Machine Guns on the December 6th, 2024 episode of Smackdown.

