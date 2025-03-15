New WWE Tag Team Champions Crowned On Smackdown

We have new WWE Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Smackdown. The Street Profits defeated #DIY in the main event of Friday’s episode to capture the titles. Angelo Dawkins ducked a Meet In the Middle which led to Johnny Gargano superkicking Tommaso Ciampa, and Gargano got hit with a spinebuster from Dawkins followed by a frog splash by Montez Ford for the win.

This marks the second reign by the Street Profits and ends #DIY’s second reign at 98 days. They won the titles by defeating the Motor City Machine Guns on the December 6th, 2024 episode of Smackdown.

The Street Profits are pulling out all the stops! 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/GflhtAknoK — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2025