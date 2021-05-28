News On WWE’s Change In Approach To Hiring Talent

It was reported last week that WWE held another round of tryouts recently, with many talents that had been used for recent AEW Dark tapings as enhancement. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though there will be exceptions, those in charge of WWE have issued the directive that they want younger and bigger male wrestlers again. In this case, young is defined as mid-20s or younger.

This has changed in the past, of course, as WWE previously tried to take ROH wrestlers when that company was experiencing a boom and acquired wrestlers who were smaller and older than mid-20s.

The talent from the latest batch of tryouts included John Skyler, Wheeler Yuta, Jake Logan, Tyson Maddux, Ray Jaz, Brady Pierce, Will Allday, David Ali, Ariel Levy, Eric James and Jason Cade.