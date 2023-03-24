wrestling / News

Next Week’s Impact Wrestling Featuring To Feature Live Segments, More

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 3-30-23

Next Week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will include live segments from before Impact X NJPW Multiverse United and more. Impact has announced the following for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV:

* Live segments from before Impact X NJPW Multiverse United
* Josh Alexander vs. KENTA
* Homicide vs. Will Ospreay.
* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA

