Nia Jax Alleges ‘A Lot of People’ In Pro Sports Have Faked Vaccination Status

Nia Jax is stirring the COVID-19 pot, claiming that “lot of people in many professional sports” have faked their vaccination status. Jax, who confirmed during her appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast that she chose not to get vaccinated for COVID, responded on Twitter today to a fan who criticized her standpoint by alleging that a lot of “favorites” feel the same as her.

Jax wrote, in response to someone tweeting at her with her previous statement that “God made my immune system and I trust him the most”:

“Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo”

For absolute clarity, Jax did not clarify if anyone she is talking about are part of WWE or even wrestling, and specifically mentioned “many professional sports” which at the very least would extend outside of wrestling.