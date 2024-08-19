wrestling / News
Various News: Nia Jax & Roxanne Perez Meet at Smackdown, Joe Hendry Says Domino’s Believes In Him
August 18, 2024 | Posted by
– Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez ran into each other backstage at Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As reported, Perez and Ethan Page appeared at Friday’s show in the audience to promote NXT’s move to The CW in October. The WWE Twitter account shared a pic of the NXT Women’s Champion meeting Jax, the WWE Women’s Champion, backstage at the show as you can see below:
.@roxanne_wwe 👀 Nia Jax
Just a meeting of two champs 🤝 pic.twitter.com/FFRlflZzvM
— WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2024
– Joe Hendry shared a photo of a Domino’s Pizza who is getting in on the Hendry craze, writing on their letterboard sign, “Believe in pizza like we believe in Joe Hendry.”
Domino’s Believes 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/8rwPJPcND0
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) August 18, 2024
