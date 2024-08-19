wrestling / News

Various News: Nia Jax & Roxanne Perez Meet at Smackdown, Joe Hendry Says Domino’s Believes In Him

August 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roxanne Perez WWE Smackdown 8-16-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Nia Jax and Roxanne Perez ran into each other backstage at Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As reported, Perez and Ethan Page appeared at Friday’s show in the audience to promote NXT’s move to The CW in October. The WWE Twitter account shared a pic of the NXT Women’s Champion meeting Jax, the WWE Women’s Champion, backstage at the show as you can see below:

– Joe Hendry shared a photo of a Domino’s Pizza who is getting in on the Hendry craze, writing on their letterboard sign, “Believe in pizza like we believe in Joe Hendry.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nia Jax, Roxanne Perez, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading