WWE News: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler On Coexisting As Tag Team Champions, Jessamyn Duke On Baszler’s Win

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler may be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions now, but they’re not getting along much better yet. The two appeared in a backstage video after their title win over Sasha Banks and Bayley, and while doing their first photo they were asked while how they can coexist as champions.

Baszler said, “We made a deal. And as long as she keeps her end of the deal, we’re going to reign forever … I help her do this, she gets off my back.”

Jax snarked back, “Yeah, we got a deal. For sure, trust me.”

– In related news, Jessamyn Duke posted to Twitter to comment on Baszler’s double submission that led to the win, writing:

“People make art in a lot of different ways. This is the kind I like”