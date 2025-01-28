– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth critiqued the recent AEW Dynamite segment featuring Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, which set up a tag team match for AEW Grand Slam Australia. Nemeth thinks that things move so far in AEW that the moment of Ospreay and Omega coming together didn’t have enough time to breathe. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on the AEW Dynamite segment with Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega: “It really should have been the whole crowd going, ‘Yes! They came together!’ Or at least for the moment, they are. I don’t know where they’re going long term, but they’re turning around on these guys and maybe it leads to them being friends and getting back together and teaming up to run Don Callis’ family out of town in a couple of weeks or months.’ I did not see that in the crowd.”

On how things are moving too fast with the storyline: “I think no matter how fast things go in this universe here, there has to be some pieces that are just not given to you all that day because not just wanting to tune in, or need to tune in, next week to go, ‘Oh, man, where the hell are they going with this?'”

At AEW Grand Slam Australia, Ospreay and Omega will face The Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. The event is scheduled for Febraury 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia.