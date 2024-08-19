Nic Nemeth Felt Blindsided By Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit

Nic Nemeth was only a short time into his TNA run when Scott D’Amore was fired, and he recently recalled feeling “blindsided” by the development. D’Amore’s contract was terminated in early February, shortly after Nemeth had joined the company at Hard to Kill. Nemeth spoke about the situation on Busted Open Radio, noting that he had been convinced to come in by D’Amore’s vision and was worried when he was let go.

“I turned down a bunch of different deals and I come here, and… two TVs in, this guy’s freaking gone?,” Nemeth said (h/t to Wrestling Inc) “At

Nemeth noted that it has worked out since and that his run there has been smooth “for the most part.” D’Amore, meanwhile, is relaunching Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling with the first shows set for October.