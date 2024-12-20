Nic Nemeth Looks Back At WWE Release, How It Came About

Nic Nemeth exited WWE in September of 2023, and he recently discussed how it went down. Nemeth spoke with the Daily Star about requesting his release and praised WWE for being gracious and letting him out of his deal despite having time left on it.

“WWE was so great,” Nemeth said (per Fightful). “I still had a year and a half left on my contract, and I said, ‘Please.’ I told them, ‘I’m not doing anything here. I’m just hanging out and doing cold five-minute matches.’ I said, ‘I don’t know how much longer I’m a believable world champion for any other company. I might have five more years, I might have two, I might have ten, I don’t know. But sitting here collecting a paycheck and working for five minutes a week is not helping WWE, and it sure as hell isn’t helping me.'”

He continued, “Luckily, they gave me the chance to get out of there because I still had time left on my contract. Being able to get out of that bubble was such a relief.”

Nemeth is the TNA World Champion and will defend his title against Joe Hendry at Genesis next month.