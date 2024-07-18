Nic Nemeth Isn’t Likely To Go To NXT as Part of TNA Crossover

In an interview with Comicbook.com (via Fightful), Nic Nemeth spoke about the possibility of appearing in NXT as part of the ongoing crossover with TNA Wrestling. Nemeth spent 19 years in the company as Dolph Ziggler. He said:

“I feel like that’s more for some up and comers and some people with some unfinished business. I think after 19 years, there’s no unfinished business there at NXT for me. Now, if Randy Orton calls me out on Raw, okay, let’s talk. But at the moment, that NXT back and forth and getting people to jump and not know who’s going to be there, I love that there’s a possibility that I could show up and everyone would go, what the hell? And I also wonder what music do we play and what name do we call me? But that’s fine. But most importantly, I think it is for making our long-term talent, whether they’re homegrown or not, getting their faces there and not only helping them with their numbers, but also getting more exposure for us when they come back to us.”

“So I don’t think I would be a priority even as the TNA world champion, but I would like to see some other people do some things. I was already NXT champion. If I show up there, what am I going to do? Not be champion. I’m like, oh, cool. I did something that I didn’t already do. It’s less like, so there can be a special moment and there really can be a moment for me to show up there. That would be awesome. At the moment, I think Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, even Moose. That’s awesome. I love that. Who knows who’s going to show up? And I like when you don’t know. Oh, yeah. Because there’s so few surprises in wrestling and when they’re big, they’re extra special when you don’t know they’re going to happen. The Jordynne Grace of it all. I was shocked. I was one of the few episodes of NXT I was able to catch live because I had cable in my hotel, which I don’t have at home. I was like, what is going on right now? You heard the sirens. It was crazy. Isn’t that great, though? Like, what the hell? What? Like, that’s one of the best parts of wrestling.

“And now we know that any Tuesday or any Thursday, it could be one of those people showing up at our place or showing up at theirs. You don’t know. I really like that aspect of it because it makes me want to watch like a cliffhanger. You got to watch next week to see what’s happening. And I really hope what a special time right now in the business, when everybody’s kind of crushing it, every company independence are selling out arenas. Like I love that stuff. If you’re a wrestling fan, it’s the perfect time. Like you don’t need to waste your time arguing about your side. Much like politics, just holy crap, enjoy what’s happening and just know that there’s 500 awesome wrestlers out there. They’re all being featured at the moment. Like that’s unheard of.”