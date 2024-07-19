Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Joe Hendry’s Rise, Talks TNA Slammiversary World Title Match

Nic Nemeth is enjoying seeing the rise of Joe Hendry, as he revealed in a new interview. Nemeth will be competing against Hendry, Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin, Frankie Kazarian, and Moose for the latter’s TNA World Championship at Slammiversary this weekend, and he spoke with Comic Book Nation for a new interview promoting the bout. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being part of the World Title match at Slammiversary: “It’s pretty cool, too, because I’ve been in matches where there’s six or eight guys, and you know, it’s really down to one or two guys, and some guys are filler, and some guys are already there, and they’re not going to be a part of it. With this one. You could walk down those names. Maclin can win the title. Kaz can run with a strap. Moose can beat us all again. Cause he’s Moose. So, I’m not going to leave out Joe Hendry, which even I’m rooting for him, but I’m not gonna let him win. But, uh, When I’m not out there, kid, good luck. But until then, I’m not rooting for people I’m going to match with. But there’s all these pieces. You could legitimately take any one of those names. Josh Alexander, I think, is one of the best going and I can’t wait to get in the ring with him. Any one of those people already have been or will be champ, and you don’t go, oh, really? It works for everybody. So I love the idea of this. Anybody can win. So you’re not just going to be like, oh, Joe Hendry’s going to win because he has the most iTunes downloads. That’s not how it works.”

On Joe Hendry’s success: It’s awesome that he’s jumped to the main event. It’s awesome that he’s got all these eyes on us and NXT because of everything he’s doing. It’s beautiful. I love watching something. It reminds me of Zack Ryder in the old YouTube days. It is something extra special, but they’re not going to kill him off on purpose. They’re going to make sure he’s got the right way to go and the people around him to make it every step of the way and inch for it. So anybody can win this match and you can go, oh, okay.”