Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey Set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X

– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced today that Nic Nemeth will face Speedball Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X event. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 as part of GCW The Collective during WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia. You can see the announcement below:

A decorated collegiate wrestler, now free from his restraints has sought a ring to finally show his true strength, of which has been found. But what is ring without an opponent? What can be truly achieved if there is not a challenge to overcome? This Bloodsport vet seeks to not only meet this demand but to infact make this wrestler’s dream a nightmare. Nic Nemeth takes on “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport X!