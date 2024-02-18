wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey Set for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X
– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced today that Nic Nemeth will face Speedball Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X event. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 as part of GCW The Collective during WrestleMania Week in Philadelphia. You can see the announcement below:
A decorated collegiate wrestler, now free from his restraints has sought a ring to finally show his true strength, of which has been found.
But what is ring without an opponent? What can be truly achieved if there is not a challenge to overcome? This Bloodsport vet seeks to not only meet this demand but to infact make this wrestler’s dream a nightmare.
Nic Nemeth takes on “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport X!
A decorated collegiate wrestler, now free from his restraints has sought a ring to finally show his true strength, of which has been found.
But what is ring without an opponent? What can be truly achieved if there is not a challenge to overcome? This Bloodsport vet seeks to not… pic.twitter.com/VYpPKBogXY
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 18, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Note on Backstage WWE Reactions & Theories That John Laurinaitis Is Vince McMahon’s “Fall Guy”
- Arn Anderson On Locker Room’s Reaction To Hulk Hogan Coming Into WCW
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Money Can Buy A Lot Of Things, But Not Integrity’
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Petey Williams Mimicking Scott Steiner, If He Had Arguments With Booker T In TNA