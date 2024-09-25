Nicholas Jackson Misses AEW Dynamite Going Head-to-Head With WWE NXT

In an interview with Undisputed, Nicholas Jackson of the Young Bucks said that he misses when AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head on Wednesday nights. Here are highlights:

Matthew Jackson on the original All In in 2018: “The couple of years leading to All In and the time surrounding the event itself were my favorite ones in wrestling. It was such an exciting time. There was a groundswell of momentum that you could just feel. We really felt like we were making a difference as we went from town to town. The fans who followed our every move matched the passion we had. The feeling I would have after a show, speaking to the audience who would hang on to our every word, made me feel like eternal life was a possibility. All In was a gathering and celebration for all of us misfit wrestlers and wrestling fans who wanted to get together and throw one large party under one roof. It was the closest I’d felt to a religious experience outside of a church. The idea of fitting that many people into one building did seem a bit far-fetched, but the timing for even the possibility was too ideal so we just couldn’t pass up the opportunity. Besides, at the time, it felt like anything we touched would turn to gold, so maybe it’d work out? Luckily, it did.”

Nicholas Jackson on working with Kazuchika Okada: “There was one time we saw Okada yawn before a big match at the [Tokyo] Dome. He’s the best, and he doesn’t get nervous for anything. It’s been so much fun working with him these last several months. There’s no one better.”

On the five-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite: “I can’t believe it’s already been five years. I remember during the first couple of years, we’d sit by Tony in the Gorilla position and watch every week as the show open hit. We were almost in disbelief. ‘Wow, we really did make a wrestling show!’ Dynamite and the existence of AEW has created a much healthier economy for all of the people in the wrestling business. So many of us have been blessed with the ability to provide for ourselves and our families for years to come. I don’t think that can be considered a bad thing to anyone, no matter who you’re a fan of. Dynamite has given fans of a specific taste their weekly hit of dopamine. Dynamite has given wrestlers a large platform to express themselves creatively.”

On if he sees WWE loading up the October 8 NXT as a compliment to AEW: “Absolutely. Competition breeds excellence. One thing I actually kind of miss is when we’d battle it out weekly on Wednesday nights. It was exciting, seeing who would have the better night. It makes you feel more alive.”