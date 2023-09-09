Nick Aldis Recalls Facing Cody Rhodes At All In 2018, Getting Fans Behind The Match

Nick Aldis battled Cody Rhodes at the first All In, and he recently looked back at the leadup to the match. Aldis weighed in on the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title match at the show, which Rhodes won, and making sure that it considered a foregone conclusion in the fans’ mind while talking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight.

“The pressure I had was I had to make sure I wasn’t just a guy there to facilitate Cody’s moment,” Aldis said (per Wrestling Inc). “If we hadn’t done all the things we needed to do to get people going genuinely, like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know, mate. Will they?’ If everyone had just thought, ‘Ah, you know, it’s obvious,’ I don’t think it would have had that … For me, I always felt like the eruption at the beginning of the match was sort of their way of acknowledging my contribution to it because it was sort of that thing of, ‘We think we know what’s happening here — or we know what we want — but we appreciate you’ve made this matter.’

He added, “Because if it had just been a coronation, you know, I think that would have backfired on Cody, right? Because when we got there, we’d created enough doubt and put enough credibility on me, and I owe Cody a lot for that because by the time we got to the bell, people believed it could go either way.”