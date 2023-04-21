Nick Aldis Is Impressed With Impact’s Progress, Praises Current Roster

Nick Aldis made his return to Impact at Rebellion, and he’s impressed with how much the company has improved. Aldis spoke with PWMania for a new interview and talked about making his return at the PPV and more. You can check out the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Impact’s improvement since he was last there: “I was really, really impressed with the level of production at Rebellion. I thought that venue was fantastic, and the production level at IMPACT has just steadily improved incrementally, and you can really feel it hitting their stride now with packages and their entrances. It’s been really cool to see that. Eric Tompkins, who I’ve known since I was in IMPACT the first go-around, he’s one of the guys who was there before, in the previous administration. Getting to work with him again right out of the shoot is really fun because we already know each other, and we sort of understand each other and how I want to be presented and how they want to tell their stories.

“It’s just really cool to collaborate with this team because it’s a really positive energy. The overwhelming feeling in the dressing room at IMPACT is that there’s forward momentum, and the guys are all striving to build something together. A healthy competitiveness, don’t get me wrong, but that sort of, ‘Hey, we’re here to do business. We’re here to build this up together so that it’s another great place to work.’ It’s fun being a part of that atmosphere again.”

On his goals in Impact: “One of the things that I’m looking forward to in coming back and working with IMPACT is applying some of the lessons I’ve learned from the last five years, but now being able to apply it to IMPACT and their history. At this point, you’re talking about a 20-year legacy with a who’s who in the industry. There’s a lot to build off of there. A lot of guys’ origin stories either begin three or they weave their way through there. Everyone knows there’s been some administrative changes and changes in ownership and stuff like that, but the IMPACT Wrestling property, their fingerprints are all over the entire industry. So it’s fun to be able to take my approach that’s worked for me somewhere else, and now see how I can sort of connect that into the IMPACT mainframe. It’s an interesting challenge to sort of go, let’s remind people just what it is we’re working with here. If you believe it, they believe it. Let’s give it to them.”

On the Impact roster: “That Knockouts Division is very, very strong. That is world-class. The whole roster is world-class. There’s a ton of talent. Again, a really good mix of veterans and young guys, and a lot of the vets that are there, especially when you talk about the Machine Guns and people like that, their fingerprints are all over the modern industry. A lot of top guys in other promotions were borrowing from them, but they’re still operating at that high level. One of the things that I’m most excited about is the roster. When I’m looking around, I’m going, who can I work with? Who can I get in there and mix it up with? With IMPACT, there’s a lot, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”