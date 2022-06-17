wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Joins Impact Originals Against Honor No More at Slammiversary 2022
– During tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, it was announced that former TNA World Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion Nick Aldis will be returning to Impact later this weekend for Impact Slammiversary 2022. Aldis will be joining the team of the Impact Originals against Honor No More at the pay-per-view event.
The Impact Originals team now has four slots filled, with one still left open for the 10-man tag match against Honor No More later this weekend. Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, June 19.
BREAKING: @RealNickAldis joins The IMPACT Originals at #Slammiversary as they take on Honor No More!
Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville THIS SUNDAY: https://t.co/FJ3SCUbLtB#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xRYJXkiHVU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
The IMPACT Originals are standing tall on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/mbI91lWiOs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
You're lookin at the real deal now! @dlobrown75 is cleaning house on #IMPACTonAXSTV!!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/lFRd6NGmlT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Communication of Vince McMahon Story to WWE Talent Roster
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control