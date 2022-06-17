Nick Aldis Joins Impact Originals Against Honor No More at Slammiversary 2022

– During tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, it was announced that former TNA World Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion Nick Aldis will be returning to Impact later this weekend for Impact Slammiversary 2022. Aldis will be joining the team of the Impact Originals against Honor No More at the pay-per-view event.

The Impact Originals team now has four slots filled, with one still left open for the 10-man tag match against Honor No More later this weekend. Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 is scheduled for Sunday, June 19.