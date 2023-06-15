Nick Gage Says Deathmatch Wrestling Isn’t His Favorite

In an interview with The Defyant Ones podcast (via Fightful), Nick Gage said that he’s actually not a huge fan of deathmatch wrestling but understands that it’s his niche. Gage has wrestled deathmatches and hardcore matches for years.

He said: “Yeah, we started that shit. I was all in. I mean, it’s not my favorite wrestling, to be honest with you. I like fuckin’ really good wrestling, but I got a niche. I’m good at Deathmatch Wrestling, so I just do it, but we were the ones to introduce it. We kept telling John [Zandig], ‘We gotta get crazy,’ you know? That’s the way it was in the late 90s, 2000.“