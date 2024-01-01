Nick Khan Confirms Kevin Dunn’s Exit From WWE

As previously reported, WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn gave his notice to the company and will be leaving. PWInsider reports that WWE President NicK Khan confirmed the news this morning in a company email. It reads:

“After 40+ years of helping to build WWE and, hands down, the best production and media unit in the entire sports and entertainment business, Kevin Dunn, will be leaving our company as of today.

Before WrestleMania 1, Kevin joined Vince at WWF. Many of us remember a pre-WrestleMania WWF – a regional wrestling company that looked like a regional wrestling company. Then we experienced WrestleMania 1, whether live, on closed circuit or years later elsewhere. It was magic. A regional wrestling company had become a global sports entertainment juggernaut. Vince led the way, side by side with Kevin Dunn. When many of us were kids standing in line waiting to play Pac-Man, Kevin was already on the road breaking his back to help build our company.

When you see our product now, there is nothing that comes close to its look or feel – 52 weeks a year, three to four times a week. It is singular and truly special. No other company can or will do that, and that is because of Kevin and our media team’s hard work, smarts and determination.

We are forever grateful to Kevin. He will always be a part of the WWE family.

Paul and I will be having an in-person meeting with the media team at Raw in San Diego today at 12:00p PT and with our Superstars at 12:30p PT. We look forward to seeing many of you there – and we look forward to crushing 2024 together with all of you.

Nick Khan