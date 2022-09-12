Nick Wayne On Whether AEW Will Impact His GCW Appearances, Wants to Compete in PWG

Nick Wayne is set to join AEW when he turns 18, and the teenaged wrestling star recently spoke about his goals both in and out of that company. Wayne spoke with Eric Novak of Wrestling Republic on the All Real Wrestling Podcast for a new interview and talked about whether his current GCW appearances will be impacted when he joins AEW, his hopes to work for PWG and more. You can see a few highlights below:

On if he will have to wrestle less for GCW once he joins AEW at 18: “Possibly? I know you see some AEW guys still appear on independent shows. But I — that’s something that i have to find out once I turn 18, so I’m not sure yet. But I’m trying to make the most of it as i can right now, I have about 300 something days left on the independents, so every match I have, I just want to make the most of it in this last year.”

On which companies he still wants to compete in that he hasn’t: “PWG is one that I haven’t performed for yet, but I’d absolutely love to. PWG introduced me to a majority of the independent wrestlers I know now, PWG is a promotion I started watching when I was eight years old, and I had a wrestling student at my dad’s school that would get us the full shows. And I would watch these full shows and just be mind-blown by the stuff that these guys were doing. So yeah, PWG introduced me to a lot of people that I know now… so I definitely love to do PWG at some point. Maybe even participate in the Battle of Los Angeles next year, that would be really cool. Destination-wise for the future, I would love to spend some time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and a very big goal is compete in the Best of the Super Juniors. That’s a very big goal of mine.”

On his AEW goals: “AEW, since that’s where I’m heading once I turn 18, I would love to spend as much time as I can there. I would love to do everything there is to do in AEW, whether that be their World Title, their [TNT] Title, or their Tag Team Title, I want to do everything. I want to wrestle their top guys, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, I want to do everything there is to possibly do in AEW.”

