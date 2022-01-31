Nikki ASH Says Alexa Bliss’ Journey Has Been Exciting To Watch

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Nikki ASH spoke about her former tag team partner Alexa Bliss and her change in gimmicks over the years. Here are highlights:

On their history together: “You know, Alexa and I, we won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, twice. We won the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania against The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa and I, we were best friends, we would travel together. You know, I just want to see her in a good place, I just want her to be happy.”

On Alexa’s transformation: “I think her journey has been exciting to watch, and I am really excited to see where she goes next with it, and I think the WWE fans are the same. We are all waiting to see what Alexa does next. Because she’s been very unpredictable for the last year and a half.”

On supporting Bliss no matter what: “For me, as a superhero, you have to be very understanding and compassionate. And for me, it is whatever Alexa wants to do and however she feels, and I will be her friend and support her.”