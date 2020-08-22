Nikki Bella Reportedly Selling Phoenix Home for $1.995 Million

– TMZ reports that WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee, former WWE Superstar, and Total Bellas star Nikki Bella is now in the process of selling her Phoenix, Arizona home for $1.995 million. Her home had five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, along with 10,000 square feet in an exclusive, 16-home gated community in Phoenix.

Bella reportedly designed the home from start to finish. The home was featured on this season of Total Bellas, which showcased Nikki building her dream home, and her twin sister Brie Bella became her neighbor. During the season, they joked if they got on each other’s nerves that Nikki Bella would sell the house later.

As noted, Nikki and her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed their newborn son earlier this month.

Per the report, Greg Corbett of eXp Realty holds the listing for Bella’s now-former home.