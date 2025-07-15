wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Picks Up Win On WWE Raw, Stephanie Vaquer Makes Save Post-Match
July 14, 2025 | Posted by
Nikki Bella picked up in a win in her first singles match since to 2018 on this week’s Raw, with Stephanie Vaquer making the save after the match. Monday’s show saw Bella defeat Chelsea Green in a one-on-one match, getting the victory via a Rack Attack.
After the match, the Secret HERvice attacked Bella but Vaquer came out to make the save and chase Alba Fyre and Piper Niven away. Vaquer and Bella celebrated together post-match.
STEPHANIE VAQUER SAVED NIKKI BELLA!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/n3rlnZfC8c
— Nikki Bella Source (@nikkigarcialove) July 15, 2025
