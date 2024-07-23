wrestling / News
Nikki Cross Appears In Wyatt Sick Video On WWE Raw
July 22, 2024 | Posted by
The latest Wyatt Sicks video aired on WWE Raw, featuring Nikki Cross. Cross appeared in the VHS-style vignette on this week’s show, as you can see below.
Unlike the therapy session-style videos with Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan, this video featured quick clips with Cross in a white dress and Howdy saying, “They lied to you. Watched you suffer. Ignored you. I have been the answer all along.”
WATCH. 📼 pic.twitter.com/BsJ77nAxAV
— WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Update on Contract Status of Tamina After Rumors Of WWE Exit
- Eric Bischoff Believes Rhea Ripley Is Going To Be A Star On a New Level
- Jim Ross Thinks WWE Could’ve Done More With Billy Gunn As a Singles Star
- Maxxine Dupri Wearing Leopard Print, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos