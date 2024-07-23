wrestling / News

Nikki Cross Appears In Wyatt Sick Video On WWE Raw

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Nikki Cross Raw 7-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

The latest Wyatt Sicks video aired on WWE Raw, featuring Nikki Cross. Cross appeared in the VHS-style vignette on this week’s show, as you can see below.

Unlike the therapy session-style videos with Bo Dallas and Erick Rowan, this video featured quick clips with Cross in a white dress and Howdy saying, “They lied to you. Watched you suffer. Ignored you. I have been the answer all along.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nikki Cross, RAW, WWE, Wyatt Sicks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading