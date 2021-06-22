Nikki Cross Debuts New Superhero Look, Earns Money in the Bank Slot With Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross has a new look, and it’s heavy on the superhero inspiration as she and Alexa Bliss qualified for Money in the Bank. On tonight’s Raw, Cross was scheduled to team with her former bestie against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with spots in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. Before the match, Cross showed off her new costume and revealed that with her wins over Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, she has a new spark in her and believes she can win with positivity and spirit.

Cross and Evil Alexa were victorious against their fellow former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and will go on to the ladder match at the July 18th PPV. You can see pics and video from the segment and match below: