Nikki Garcia Was Disappointed WWE Left Her Name Off Barmageddeon Plug

Nikki Garcia was notably absent in an on-air WWE plug for USA Network’s Barmageddeon, and she recently commented on the omission. Garcia is of course best known for her time in WWE as Nikki Bella, and a promo on last week’s WWE Raw saw Michael Cole plug the Black Shelton & Carson Daly-starring but not mention Garcia, who serves as its host. Garcia spoke with NBC Chicago and was asked about why her name being omitted by WWE was disappointing.

“It’s sad,” she began (per Fightful). “Like, there’s obviously a lot of things I could say about that. I think more than anything, it’s disappointing,” she said. “I worked there for 16 years, and I helped pave the way for them. Not only that they’ve always been family to me, and no matter what, walking away, for me, it wasn’t malicious. I’m at a point in my life. I wanted to do things without hearing the word ‘no,’ and it was just strictly business. Maybe there were some personal things that had happened over the years that also pushed me towards that, but I think more than anything, it’s disappointing because I don’t see it happen with the men.”

She continued, “For some reason with the women who are outspoken and we’ve seen this with the women in the past, they just want to ban us. I think it’s sad because we all look at it as family and so, ‘Okay, they don’t want to say my name, that’s fine. Barmageddon got a shout-out and so did Blake Shelton, so that makes me happy. So many people at WWE will always be family to me, and I communicate with so many of them. The WWE Universe will always be family to me, as well as my Bella Army. So I’m just so appreciative for all of you and all of us that can still have the memories.”