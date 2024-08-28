Nikki Garcia Praises Toni Storm vs. Mariah May From AEW All In, Calls It ‘Incredible’

In the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show (via Fightful), Nikki Garcia praised the ‘incredible’ match between Toni Storm and Mariah May at AEW All In this past Sunday. May ended up winning the match and became the new AEW Women’s World champion.

Garcia said: “Then the girls got on the screen, and I was like, ‘Matteo, come watch what mommy used to do,’ and it was really cute because it was Toni Storm versus Mariah May, and he just was in awe, from their entrances, and he was watching them wrestle. It was cute because one would do something, and he’d be like, ‘Yay,’ and I found myself cheering on Mariah May, and Matteo wanted Toni Storm, so we were just having this fun little moment. I’m like, this is so fun. By the way, I got hooked. I literally sat and watched wrestling for four hours on Sunday. I couldn’t believe it. I haven’t sat and watched a pay-per-view in so long. I was just in awe of so many of the wrestlers and the performance at All In. Toni Storm and Mariah May, if there’s a women’s match to watch, if you’re not a wrestling fan but maybe you’re like, ‘I want to watch something,’ their match from AEW All In was so incredible. The storytelling, the moves, I was just in awe of those women. It was just so incredible.“