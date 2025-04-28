Nikki Garcia Recalls Getting Personal In Feud With AJ Lee

Nikki Garcia saw a lot of her heated feud with AJ Lee from 2014 in the Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton feud. Flair and Stratton’s WrestleMania feud featured a now-infamous segment on Smackdown that reportedly went off-script with Stratton and Flair taking personal shots, something that Garcia reflected on during an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show.

“I’m not going to lie, AJ Lee and I did that quite a bit,” Garcia said (per Wrestling Inc). “We said stuff to each other on the mic that neither of us saw coming. And so I felt though it made things very personal, but it kept us in a story longer because it made people more invested and she and I never took it personal.”

She continued, “I mean, would we both probably be bothered backstage? 100%. But we actually kept it very professional… you got to get a little personal, I mean, look at John and Cody, things got personal but people get invested. Tiffy and even Naomi got that way a little bit before her and Jade’s story and Tiffany and Charlotte and that set them both up to have these great stories.”

Stratton defeated Flair at WrestleMania 41 to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.