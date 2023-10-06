Nikki Garcia Returning For Barmageddon Season Two Next Month

Nikki Garcia is set to return when the second season of Barmageddon premieres in November. EW reports that the celebrity game show, which Garcia serves as the host for, will return on USA Network on November 13th.

Garcia appears on the show along with executive producers Blake Shelton and Carson Daly. The first season premiered in December 2022 and takes place in Shelton’s Nashville bar Ole Red. You can see the trailer for the new season below: