Nikkita Lyons On Her Experience Working With Natalya In WWE NXT, Best Advice She Received From Her

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Nikkita Lyons discussed being signed by WWE, working with Natalya in NXT, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Nikkita Lyons on being signed by WWE: “I had no idea. I was expecting to not find out for a couple weeks, maybe even a month. I really went into it having no expectations other than I’m gonna go in here and do the best I can do. It would be a life-changer. But literally right after, I remember who it was – Samoa Joe pulled me aside and was like, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you real quick.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ It was right after we broke for that last ‘good job, ya’ll did great.’ He brought me in the room, and there was Triple H and producers and camera. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then it happened. Obviously, I busted out crying, and it was amazing. I was extremely excited and grateful.”

On working with Natalya in NXT: “Oh my goodness, she is wonderful. She is the sweetest person, and I’m just grateful. Put it this way, she texted me this morning to see how my knee was doing. She is such a sweetheart and so great to work with. I just loved working with her, and I can’t wait to do it again if I have the opportunity.”

On the best advice she received from her: “To always stay true to yourself. What she said to me that really connected with me was she loved how I am being authentic and being my true self. She would tell me how with her and her journey, she was also told ‘you need to do this and that’ and whatever. But she was telling me to keep being me. That advice right there was kind of confirmation to continue on this path that you’re doing no matter how many – I might get hate comments, and I might get people that are saying, ‘She’s only popping because of this and that.’ But in reality, I know that the hard work and grinding that has transpired throughout my life is paying off. So, hearing that from a legend like Natalya is like a dream of come true.”

