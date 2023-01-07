Nina Samuels Thinks Mandy Rose Will Be Fine After WWE Release

In an interview with The Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), former NXT UK wrestler Nina Samuels commented on the release of Mandy Rose and how she thinks Mandy will be okay after.

She said: “It’s a tricky thing. I think if you go and you sign a contract knowing this is what you’re allowed to do, this is not what you’re allowed to do, and if she knows that she didn’t do that, that she was going against the rules, that’s one thing. If the rules are then added in, that’s another thing. If she was warned ‘Don’t do this’ and she carried on, that’s another thing. It’s so hard to judge without knowing. I feel like she’s fine. [More] power to her. She’s a beautiful woman, she’s a talented woman, she’s an intelligent woman. You don’t make a million in a month without being all of those things. So [more] power to her. The world is her oyster. She’s talented. She has proven herself in the last year. Her run in NXT has been incredible, the amount that she’s improved in that time. She showed that she was the draw, she was the marketable one, she was the one on every single poster. She’s shown her worth. If she wants to go back to wrestling, she’s got options, you know? Any company would be lucky to have her if that’s what she wants to do.”

She’s probably not wrong, considering Rose earned a million dollars from Fantime subscriptions a month after her release.