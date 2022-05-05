wrestling / News
Ninja Mack Signs Exclusive One-Year Contract With Pro Wrestling NOAH
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Ninja Mack has signed an exclusive one-year contract with the company as a regular foreign talent. He made his debut with the company on April 29, in a three-way match with Alpha Wolf and Dragon Bane. He came back the next night for a match where he teamed with Wolf, Bane and Extreme Tiger against Atsushi Kotoge, Daisuke Harada, Junta Miyawaki & YO-HEY.
He will return to the company in July.
Ninja Mack has signed an exclusive one year contract as regular foreign talent with Pro Wrestling Noah pic.twitter.com/1puvtirmyK
— Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨) (@Hi5ame) May 5, 2022
Naomichi Marufuji has announced that Ninja Mack will return to Noah in July and will henceforth be one of Noah’s regular gaijin talent. He wants to see him with a belt next. pic.twitter.com/PHfelkFsQb
— Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨) (@Hi5ame) May 5, 2022
