Ninja Mack Signs Exclusive One-Year Contract With Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that Ninja Mack has signed an exclusive one-year contract with the company as a regular foreign talent. He made his debut with the company on April 29, in a three-way match with Alpha Wolf and Dragon Bane. He came back the next night for a match where he teamed with Wolf, Bane and Extreme Tiger against Atsushi Kotoge, Daisuke Harada, Junta Miyawaki & YO-HEY.

He will return to the company in July.

